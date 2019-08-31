Azerbaijani president congratulates Malaysian king

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah, Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of Malaysia, Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.

“I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia will continue developing in the best interests of our peoples,” he said.

“On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Malaysia lasting peace and prosperity,” the president added.

News.Az

News.Az