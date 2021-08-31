Azerbaijani president congratulates Uzbek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on August 30.

The letter reads:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan.

As a brotherly country, we are very happy with the significant achievements in the socio-economic development and other spheres in Uzbekistan under your wise leadership over the past period.

The current state of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations, based on mutual trust and support, is pleasing. These relations are characterized by a high level of development of our political, economic, and cultural ties.

I am confident that the joint efforts we make towards the further deepening of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to serve the prosperity of our people.

On this remarkable day, I once again cordially congratulate you, and wish the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan everlasting peace and prosperity."

