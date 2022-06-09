Azerbaijani President extends condolences to Iranian President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to the Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, APA reports.

The condolence reads: "Dear Mr. President,

We are deeply saddened by the news that people died and injured in the crash of a passenger train moving in the direction of Mashhad -Yazd.

I extend condolences on behalf of me and the Azerbaijani people to You, the families and relatives of the people who died, and whole Iranian people with deep respect regarding this tragedy, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Rest in peace!".

News.Az