Azerbaijani president, Georgian premier hail strong friendly ties

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on the victory of the "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" Party in the parliamentary elections held in Georgia, wishing him success in his future endeavors, News.Az reports.He emphasized that the results of the elections reflect the will of the Georgian people.Irakli Kobakhidze expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.The meeting highlighted the strong bilateral friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, with positive outcomes noted in cooperation in political, economic, and transportation spheres.President Ilham Aliyev invited Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze for an official visit to Azerbaijan, while the latter reciprocated with an invitation for the Azerbaijani leader to visit Georgia.Both leaders expressed gratitude and happily accepted each other's invitations.

