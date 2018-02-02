Azerbaijani president issues order on conferring President’s Award for Youth in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring President’s Award for Youth in 2018.

APA reports that according to the order, following persons will be awarded with Presidential Award for Youth in 2018 for distinguishing in the fields of culture, science, education and social activities:

Jamalova Reyhan Rauf

Alfidatli Gulnar Teyyub

Farajov Khagani Surkhay

Guliyev Agharahim Vagif

Safarova Zumrud Rasim

Zeynalova Aysun Gulaga

News.Az

