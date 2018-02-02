Azerbaijani president issues order on conferring President’s Award for Youth in 2018
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring President’s Award for Youth in 2018.
APA reports that according to the order, following persons will be awarded with Presidential Award for Youth in 2018 for distinguishing in the fields of culture, science, education and social activities:
Jamalova Reyhan Rauf
Alfidatli Gulnar Teyyub
Farajov Khagani Surkhay
Guliyev Agharahim Vagif
Safarova Zumrud Rasim
Zeynalova Aysun Gulaga
