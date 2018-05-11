Azerbaijani president names heads of two departments at Presidential Administration
- 11 May 2018 19:31
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 131096
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-names-heads-of-two-departments-at-presidential-administration Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on appointing Rovshan Najaf as head of the Department of Innovative Development and E-government Issues at the Presidential Administration.
Farah Aliyeva has been appointed as head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy Issues at the Presidential Administration under the order signed by Azerbaijani President.
News.Az