Azerbaijani president offers condolence over Lotfi Zadeh’s death

President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolence over famous Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh’s death, APA reports.

According to the text of the condolence, famous Azerbaijani scientist, professor at the University of California, Director of BISC (Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing), honoured member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), honoured chairman of Azerbaijani Diaspore Organizations in US Lotfi Zadeh has died at 97 on September 6, 2017.

The text includes his autobiography, contributions to the world science.

The obituary was signed by Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva, Artur Rasi-zade, Ogtay Asadov, Ramiz Mehdiyev, Elchin Efendiyev, Hajibala Abultalibov, Akif Alizade, Mikayil Jabbarov, Ibrahim Guliyev, Rasim Aliguliyev, Telman Aliyev, Fikrat Aliyev and Arif Pashayev.

