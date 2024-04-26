Azerbaijani President: Our green agenda started to materialize prior to being awarded COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our green agenda started to materialize prior to being awarded COP29,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.

“We have already started huge projects for green transition with our foreign partners and investors. This year in Azerbaijan was declared the “Green World Solidarity Year”. Only this year, the groundbreaking ceremony for power stations will be held, allowing us to produce 1300 megawatts of solar and wind energy,” the head of state noted.

News.Az