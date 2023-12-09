Azerbaijani President: Our state investment program will be mainly directed to liberated areas of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our state investment program will be mainly directed to the liberated areas of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. First, because we need to resettle former refugees as soon as possible. We plan to resettle more than 140,000 people by the end of 2026,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Euronews channel.

“For that, we need to invest largely in infrastructure, housing projects and social infrastructure project. At the same time, this area, which has been for 30 years under occupation, possesses a big potential in the area of agriculture, hydro energy, solar and wind energy and tourism. That will be a main area of the state investment program,” the President of Azerbaijan noted.

