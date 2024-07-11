Azerbaijani president, Pakistani premier meet in Islamabad

+ ↺ − 16 px

A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has kicked off in Islamabad, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani leader on Thursday arrived in Islambad for a state visit.An official welcome ceremony was held in Islamabad for Ilham Aliyev.As a special gesture of honor, the aircraft of the head of state was met upon arrival in Pakistan's airspace by the fighter jets of the Pakistani Air Force and escorted all the way to the destination.A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.First, the President of Azerbaijan and the Pakistani Prime Minister posed for official photos.The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were played.The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.The President of Azerbaijan reviewed the guard of honor.The Pakistani delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.A salute of artillery fire was conducted in honor of the President of Azerbaijan.

News.Az