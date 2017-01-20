Azerbaijani president pays tribute to martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs on the Day of National Mourning to pay tribute to the victims of the bloody January 20 tragedy.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame complex.



Azerbaijani government representatives, parliamentarians and representatives of the diplomatic corps also visited the Alley of Martyrs.



The people of Azerbaijan have been visiting the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of 27th anniversary of 20 January tragedy since morning.

News.Az

