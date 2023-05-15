Azerbaijani president receives Georgian parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili, News.Az reports.

The head of state said that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are successfully developing in various areas, and hailed effective cooperation concerning the inter-parliamentary relations.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of Shalva Papuashvili’s participation in a special session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev for expansion of relations between the two countries.

The head of our state recalled with pleasure his visit to Georgia as well as the Georgian Prime Minister’s visit to Azerbaijan, noting that that these visits saw very detailed discussions regarding the development of bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the problems faced by Azerbaijan and Georgia in the early 1990s, and emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects. In this regard, the head of state pointed out that the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline had been commissioned as the first project, adding that other projects had been successfully implemented since then.

It was emphasized that both countries today play an important role in ensuring energy security thanks to the implementation of these projects. The importance of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia for increasing transport capabilities through the Middle Corridor was noted too.

Shalva Papuashvili said that they are honored to participate in the event marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader. Emphasizing the role of the National Leader in the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan, Shalva Papuashvili also noted that strategic projects had been implemented under his leadership.

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament underlined that the wise steps taken by the Great Leader at the time are of great importance for the future of Azerbaijan. He expressed gratitude for the personal role of the President of Azerbaijan in the establishment of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Speaker Shalva Papuashvili touched upon the importance of joint projects implemented by both countries. In this regard, he highlighted the implementation of the project to lay an underwater electric cable under the Black Sea by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary as well as large-scale projects such as an underwater fiber-optic cable under the Black Sea together with the Azerbaijan’s partners.

Shalva Papuashvili highly appreciated the support of Azerbaijan and its people for the territorial integrity of Georgia during difficult times for the country.

During the conversation, they also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

