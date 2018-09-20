Azerbaijani president receives NATO deputy secretary general

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller.

Gottemoeller extended NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s greetings to President Aliyev, Trend reports.

The successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO was hailed at the meeting. President Aliyev’s visits to NATO headquarters were highlighted, and the importance of the president’s recent visit was underlined during the meeting.

Support for the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed at the NATO Summit in Brussels this July was hailed at the meeting.

The NATO deputy secretary general emphasized Azerbaijani servicemen’s contribution to peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan and Azerbaijan`s role in the field of transportation to Afghanistan.

Gottemoeller praised Azerbaijan’s transport and logistic support to missions in Afghanistan and noted the importance of Azerbaijan's assistance to the government of Afghanistan in a variety of areas. She thanked President Aliyev for all these efforts by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensuring Europe’s energy security was also hailed at the meeting.

The president thanked for Stoltenberg’s greetings and asked Gottemoeller to extend his greetings to NATO secretary general.

News.Az

