Azerbaijani president receives Turkish ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

The Azerbaijani president praised the Turkish ambassador’s diplomatic mission aimed at further developing bilateral ties.

“Your term in office is coming to an end and you are returning to Turkey. First of all, I would like to thank you for your work. During your tenure in Azerbaijan, you have done a lot for the development of Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternal relations, and these relations are at the highest level today,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are multifaceted.

The head of state then presented the Order of Friendship to Ambassador Erkan Ozoral.

Expressing his gratitude to the president for the Order, Ozoral said he has never separated Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Both are my homeland – not my first homeland or second. Both are equally my homeland. Ankara is as dear to me just as Baku. The result of this love is that I feel very happy. Because I have been the Ambassador who came to Azerbaijan and witnessed the best moments among all past and future Turkish ambassadors. It was a great pleasure for me to witness this war. I feel different now,” he added.

