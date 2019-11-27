Azerbaijani president signs order on conscription

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan into the active military service and transfer of the servicemen from active military service to reserve units from January 1-30, 2020.

Under the order, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2002 who are 18 years of age on the day of conscription, as well as those born in 1985-2001 and are under the age of 35 and citizens who have no rights of deferral of services in the republic’s armed forces and other military formations are to be conscripted into active military service from January 1-30, 2020.

The servicemen who served a term of service envisaged by the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on military service are to be discharged on January 1-30, 2020.

News.Az

