Azerbaijani President: Strong military capacity is a guaranty for independence and territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We also discussed cooperation in the area of defense and defense industry. As I already said and agreed to increase the number of joint military exercises we had in the past. There is a need for that,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, News.az reports.

“Because situation in the world is changing, instability areas are growing. Therefore, strong military capacity is a guaranty for independence and territorial integrity,” the head of state added.

News.Az