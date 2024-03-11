Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: The Trans-Caspian transport route is now unlocking its full potential

“We (Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan – ed.) are also neighbors. Only the Caspian Sea separates us,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“But it (the Caspian Sea - ed.) is not a barrier today. On the contrary, the Caspian Sea is a bridge not only between our countries, but also between many other states, because the Trans-Caspian transport route is now unlocking its full potential,” the head of state underlined.


