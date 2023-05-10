Azerbaijani President: Today, Heydar Aliyev's oil strategy allows us to rebuild Karabakh and Zangezur

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, Heydar Aliyev's oil strategy allows us the opportunity to develop. It allows us to rebuild Karabakh and Zangezur,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“The Contract of the Century, signed in 1994, and the agreement on the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, signed in 1996, are our key economic drivers today. Everyone can see how vital Azerbaijani gas is today,” the head of state added.

