Azerbaijani president views progress of construction work at Zangilan International Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the progress of construction work at Zangilan International Airport.

Director General of AzVirt LLC Kamil Aliyev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work carried out at the airport.

The construction work at the 3,000-meter runway airport started in May this year, and is scheduled for completion in 2022.

News.Az