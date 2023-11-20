Azerbaijani President: We have globally exposed neo-colonial policy pursued by France

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has also devoted special attention to the decolonization agenda. We have globally exposed the neo-colonial policy pursued by some countries, in particular by France, and demanded to put an end to this shameful practice,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the participants of the Non-Aligned Movement Conference on Advancing the Rights and Empowerment of Women held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Colonialism has also had an adverse impact on women's rights. In this regard, I welcome the organization of the side event on this topic, to be held in parallel to this conference.

Defending women's rights and empowerment of women stand high on the Non-Aligned Movement's agenda. The successive NAM documents, including the Final Document of the Baku Summit of 2019, place a particular focus on this topic, setting commitments for the Member States,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az