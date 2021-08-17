Azerbaijani President: We returned to the land of our ancestors by crushing head of Armenian fascism, by avenging the blood of our martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia’s goal was to perpetuate the status quo, not to return an inch of the land to us and drag on the process. They did it for 30 years, relying on their foreign patrons, and they wanted to do it for another 30 years, for 300 years,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech during his visit to Kalbajar.

The head of state said that in Armenia they thought that this policy would bring them success. “They thought that Azerbaijan would not liberate its lands through war. They thought that someone would stop us. They thought that their patrons would influence and put pressure on us, so to speak. But they did not know that all the people of Azerbaijan lived with the dream of ending the occupation, expelling the enemy from our lands. And we returned to the land of our ancestors. We returned by crushing the Armenian army. We returned by crushing the head of Armenian fascism. We returned by punishing Armenian executioners. We returned by avenging the blood of our martyrs. We are back, we are here today and we will be here forever!” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

News.Az