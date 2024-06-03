Azerbaijani presidential aide discusses ties with Turkish, Uzbek counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has held separate meetings with Turkish and Uzbek counterparts, News.Az reports.

The presidential aide discussed regional issues with Turkish president's Foreign Policy and Security Chief Advisor Akif Cagatay and Head of the Department of External Relations of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Alisherbek Paygamov.“With my colleagues and friends Akif Çağatay, Türkiye and Alisher Peygamov, Uzbekistan we have discussed prospects of brotherly relations between our countries and regional issues of mutual interest on the margins of Organization of Turkic States Diplomatic Advisors/Assistants of Presidents meeting in Almaty. Turkic World is our Family!” Hajiyev said on X.

News.Az