Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Israeli prime minister
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held a meeting.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.
“Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu received Hikmat Hajiyev. Mr.Hajiyev conveyed greetings & best regards of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Prime Minister. They discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation & future perspectives between our countries,” the embassy said.