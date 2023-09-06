Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Israeli prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held a meeting.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel said on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

“Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu received Hikmat Hajiyev. Mr.Hajiyev conveyed greetings & best regards of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Prime Minister. They discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation & future perspectives between our countries,” the embassy said.

News.Az