Azerbaijani Qarabag FC lost to the Belgian Gent in UEFA Conference League

Azerbaijani Qarabag FC lost to the Belgian Gent in a penalty shootout in the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Conference League, News.az reports.

The regular time of the match ended with the victory of the representatives of Belgium with a minimum score - of 1:0.

So in the first game, Qarabag also won with a minimum score, and extra time was appointed in the match, in which the teams could not score.

In the penalty shootout, Gent turned out to be stronger with a score of 5:3 and reached the 1/8 finals of the tournament.


