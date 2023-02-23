Azerbaijani Qarabag FC lost to the Belgian Gent in UEFA Conference League
Azerbaijani Qarabag FC lost to the Belgian Gent in a penalty shootout in the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Conference League, News.az reports.
The regular time of the match ended with the victory of the representatives of Belgium with a minimum score - of 1:0.
So in the first game, Qarabag also won with a minimum score, and extra time was appointed in the match, in which the teams could not score.
In the penalty shootout, Gent turned out to be stronger with a score of 5:3 and reached the 1/8 finals of the tournament.