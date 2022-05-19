Azerbaijani religious leader calls on Armenia to avoid hate speech

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia must put an end to hate speech and revanchist views against Azerbaijan said Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade.

He made the remarks Thursday at an international conference on “Multicultural Perspectives on Forefront Global Issues” held in Baku ahead of the G20 Interfaith Forum Regional Pre-Meeting, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani religious leader urged Armenia for peace and neighborliness.

Pashazade noted that the Azerbaijani state is carrying out the restoration and reconstruction of cultural and religious monuments destroyed and vandalized in the country’s liberated territories.

News.Az