Azerbaijani, Russian leaders express satisfaction with cooperation

The political cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is stable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow on June 13, APA reported citing RIA Novosti.

Putin noted that last year the trade turnover between the two countries grew by 34.4 percent, with an increase of about 19 percent in the first quarter of 2018. “That is a very good pace that we need to support,” the Russian leader added.

The Russian president stressed that humanitarian ties between the two countries are developing through public organizations.

Putin later expressed his delight at seeing President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow.

President Aliyev, in his turn, first congratulated the Russian leader on the Russia Day and the successful completion of preparations for the 2020 FIFA World Cup.

“I’m confident that the 2020 FIFA World Cup will be very successful and all the guests will be satisfied,” he said.

The Azerbaijani president also expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries.

“Today is also a good opportunity to exchange views on issues on the agenda,” President Aliyev added.

He went on to say that there are also plans to expand economic cooperation.

President Aliyev then hailed positive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the humanitarian sphere.

