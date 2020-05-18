Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone conversation

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the heads of state highlighted the work done in combating the coronavirus pandemic and exchanged views on measures taken in this regard at the border checkpoints between the two countries in the conditions of mutual coordination.

Emphasizing the successful development of a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia in all areas, the presidents also discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the post-pandemic period.

News.Az


