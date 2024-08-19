Azerbaijani, Russian presidents visit Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku on August 19.

Informing the heads of state about the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral, the Bishop of Baku and Azerbaijan, Aleksiy, said:"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, dear Ilham Heydarovich, I am pleased to welcome you to the Cathedral Church in Baku. It is a great honor for me. Moreover, today is the Feast of the Transfiguration.This temple was restored and officially opened in 2003 through the efforts of Azerbaijani patrons and the direct care of Heydar Aliyev. Many temples in Baku have been restored with the funds of the Azerbaijani government. Therefore, on behalf of all Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan, I would like to thank Ilham Heydarovich."President Vladimir Putin: It is beautiful. Thank you for your support.President Ilham Aliyev: We are glad that our Orthodox citizens feel at home here. This is a great value for our state as everyone lives like one united friendly family. We celebrate both Christian, Muslim, and Jewish holidays together. Thus, there is such unity here."xxxThe Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents presented keepsakes to the church.***Putin arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit on Sunday.A guard of honor was lined up for the Russian president at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.Putin was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.On August 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in a limited format.

News.Az