Azerbaijani SBS: Armenians violated ceasefire, one serviceman wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian provocations continue against border combat positions of Gazakh separate border division of the Border Troops of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan at the Line of Contact of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, APA reports citing SBS of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, on July 31 at 16:40 our combating positions were fired by the enemy. Firing points of the enemy silenced by the retaliatory fire.

One serviceman of the State Border Service who was on combat duty was wounded as a result of the fire. The border guard was immediately provided with medical aid and there is no threat to his life.

News.Az

News.Az