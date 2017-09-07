Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

The founder of fuzzy logic, Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Aliasker Zadeh has passed away.

This was reported by the friend of the family, professor of the Azerbaijan Technical University Shahnaz Shahbazova, who was near the scientist in the recent months.

Mathematician and artificial intelligence scientist Lotfi Zadeh passed away at 07.30 am California time. He was born in 1921 in Baku.

He was a professor emeritus of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, and the director of the Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing.

He is best known for proposing the fuzzy mathematics in the 1960s.

Fuzzy logic is an approach to computing based on "degrees of truth" rather than the usual "true or false" (1 or 0) Boolean logic on which the modern computer is based.

Lotfi-zadeh's last will was to bury him in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

