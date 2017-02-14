Azerbaijani SEC sets dates for final exams for ninth graders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of final exams for the ninth grade students in Azerbaijan will be held on March 5, 12 and 18, the State Examinations Center (SEC) told APA.

05.03.2017 - Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Khizi, Gobustan.

12.03.2017 - Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Lankaran, Astara, Masalli, Lerik, Yardimli, Jalilabad, Bilasuvar, Shirvan, Salyan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Agjabedi, Aghdam, Zardab, Barda, Terter, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Beylagan, Aghsu, Ujar, Kurdamir.

18.03.2017 - Ganja, Dashkasan, Goygol, Samukh, Naftalan, Goranboy, Shamkir, Gedebey, Aghstafa, Gazakh, Tovuz, Shaki, Balaken, Gakh, Gabala, Oghuz, Zagatala, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Goychay, Shamakhi, Agdash, Yevlakh, Guba, Shabran, Gusar, Khachmaz, Siyazan.

Students from the occupied districts will take final exams in secondary schools in the cities (districts) as mentioned in above schedule.

Students of Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev and vocational schools will take exams on March 12 and students of military lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchvanski, boarding schools and English language schools in Baku, school located in Chilov Island and schools in detention facilities on March 18.

News.Az

News.Az