Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrate combat skills at int'l drills in Kazakhstan – VIDEO

The military leadership from the participating countries of “Birlestik-2024” international operational-tactical command-staff exercise, held in Kazakhstan, arrived at the Oymasha training ground.

The representatives got acquainted with the conditions created for exercise participants at the training ground, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.The venues where the foreign military contingent is located and the canteen were reviewed.Then, the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army involved in the exercise demonstrated trench warfare.Delegations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan arrived at the command post.Detailed information about the preparation process was given, reports on the activities performed in the exercise were listened to on the map and via video conference.In the end, the guests watched the tactical episode of “Birlestik-2024” international exercise.The tasks on the destruction of illegal armed groups in conditions of limited vision were carried out by the participants with high professionalism.

News.Az