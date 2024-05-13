Azerbaijani servicemen join international drill in Türkiye - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The following tasks of "Anatolian Phoenix - 2024" International Search and Rescue Exercise are accomplished in Konya, Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Under the exercise plan, the search for the crashed crew member, the interrogation and evacuation of the captured crew member were successfully fulfilled by the Parachute descent and search and rescue group in the rear of the imaginary enemy.It is worth mentioning that Azerbaijan is represented by a group of personnel of the Parachute descent-search and rescue service and aviation vehicles of the Air Force, as well as special forces of the Navy in the international exercise, lasting until May 17.

News.Az