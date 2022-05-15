Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" international exercises
15 May 2022
The Azerbaijan Air Force servicemen have left for Konya, Türkiye, to participate in the "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" International Search and Rescue Exercises, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.
Aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force are also involved in the military exercises to be held from May 16 to 27.