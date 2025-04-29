Azerbaijani soldiers take part in international exercise in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army is participating in the NATO-Georgia 2025 computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercise being held in Georgia.

The main objective of the exercise is to enhance the training of multinational units on planning and organizing crisis response operations, along with small-scale joint operations on land and in cyberspace, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

It should be noted that the international tactical exercise held with the participation of 17 NATO member and partner countries will last until May 8.

