Azerbaijani special forces fulfill tasks in multinational drill in Kazakhstan - VIDEO

Eternal Brotherhood – III multinational exercise, held at the Orda training range in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan, continues.

The special forces of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar and Uzbekistan fulfill practical classes on tactics, fire, sniper, mountain and parachute training at the training points set at the training range, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.Combat training classes held in multinational groups provide an opportunity to benefit from the experience of the military personnel of the participating countries and to master the applied forms and methods.At the next stage of the exercise, the participating units were given a combat task on detecting and neutralizing an illegal armed group in the residential area.In exercise adapted to real combat conditions, special forces demonstrated high professionalism while accomplishing the tasks.Such exercises unify efforts to ensure peace and security in the regions and make a great contribution to the successful fulfillment of set tasks by personnel in interoperability.

News.Az