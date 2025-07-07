Azerbaijani student found dead in Germany

Azerbaijani citizen Mirnatiq Mirsultanov, who resides in Germany, said that Safarov, who had moved to Germany six months ago to study while working as a dental assistant, was reported missing after failing to show up for work. Concerned colleagues sent someone to check his apartment, where they discovered his body after entering through a window when there was no response to knocking.

There were no signs of violence on Safarov’s body.

Authorities are currently investigating whether his death was linked to food poisoning or another cause. Law enforcement is involved, and efforts are underway to repatriate his body to Azerbaijan.