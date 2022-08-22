Azerbaijani tankmen continue preparations for semifinals of “Tank Biathlon” contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the "Tank Biathlon" contest held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” continue preparations for the semifinal stage, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani tankmen inspected the combat vehicles to be involved in the semifinal stage and carried out the adjustment fire from standard armament.

The international contest held at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow will last until August 27.

News.Az