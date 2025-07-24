Azerbaijani teen clinches gold medal in Madrid
Azerbaijani athlete Musab Mammadtaghiyev showcased an outstanding performance at the European Youth and U15 Championships in Madrid, Spain, winning an impressive three medals.
Mammadtaghiyev secured a gold medal after lifting 93kg in the snatch event. He lifted 109kg in the clean and jerk event, to secure the silver medal, News.Az reports.
Thus, the athlete, who achieved a total of 202kg in the two movements, crowned a European Champion.