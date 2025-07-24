Azerbaijani teen clinches gold medal in Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athlete Musab Mammadtaghiyev showcased an outstanding performance at the European Youth and U15 Championships in Madrid, Spain, winning an impressive three medals.

Mammadtaghiyev secured a gold medal after lifting 93kg in the snatch event. He lifted 109kg in the clean and jerk event, to secure the silver medal, News.Az reports.

Thus, the athlete, who achieved a total of 202kg in the two movements, crowned a European Champion.

