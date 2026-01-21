Azerbaijani think tank responds to Carnegie’s biased article

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), a Baku-based think tank, has issued a detailed response to a Carnegie Endowment Russia and Eurasia Center article titled, “Azerbaijan’s ‘Neither War Nor Peace’ Strategy Is Limiting Rapprochement with Armenia.”

The response highlighted what the AIR Center described as the asymmetrical, selective, and biased nature of the article, stressing the need for balanced academic analysis, News.Az reports.

The think tank also stressed the importance of constructive scholarly dialogue in addressing such complex issues and concluded by highlighting the harmful consequences of misinterpreted facts.

News.Az