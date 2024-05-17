Azerbaijani top aide, US national security advisor mull Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, has met with Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, to discuss Azerbaijan-US cooperation and the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

"We had a very meaningful meeting with Jake Sullivan. We reviewed the cooperation between our countries and the future development of our relations. Regional and global issues were also discussed. We also exchanged views on the process of establishing peace in the region and normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijani relations," Hajiyev said on his X account.

News.Az