Azerbaijani, Turkish fighters carry out training flights during joint drills (VIDEO)
- 10 Aug 2020 16:58
- 22 Aug 2025 10:49
- Politics
During the first stage of the "TurAz Qartalı-2020" Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, the crews of fighters of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey carried out training flights.
According to scenario of the stage of exercises, military pilots worked-out the pilotage techniques, as well as paired and other flights, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
The crews of combat aircraft have successfully coped with the assigned tasks.