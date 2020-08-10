Azerbaijani, Turkish fighters carry out training flights during joint drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the first stage of the "TurAz Qartalı-2020" Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, the crews of fighters of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey carried out training flights.

According to scenario of the stage of exercises, military pilots worked-out the pilotage techniques, as well as paired and other flights, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The crews of combat aircraft have successfully coped with the assigned tasks.

News.Az