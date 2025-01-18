Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs address major bilateral and multilateral matters

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 18, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a Turkish delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, News.az reports.

The one-on-one talks between the ministers were followed by an expanded meeting with both countries' delegations. The discussions focused on current issues in the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as opportunities and challenges in light of recent regional developments.The ministers hailed the broad scope, multi-vector nature, and rich content of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, which have reached the level of alliance through the Shusha Declaration, driven by the leadership and vision of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.The FMs commended the positive dynamics of collaboration between the two countries’ state and government institutions in political, economic, trade, energy, transportation, communication, security, military-defense, humanitarian, and other domains.They also emphasized the successful cooperation within trilateral frameworks, including Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Uzbekistan, and the quadrilateral Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia-Kazakhstan cooperation.

News.Az