Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs call falsification of history ‘unaccaptable’

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov said that the attempts of the leaders of some countries to politicize the events of 1915 were unacceptable and stressed that the statement of the US President on the Armenian remembrance day was a distortion of historical facts.

The Turkish counterpart was informed that, while the events of a century ago were misrepresented, the still unfair assessment of the genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly 30 years ago is an example of bias and double standards.

The ministers stressed that the falsification of history and its use for political purposes is unacceptable.

News.Az