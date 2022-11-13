Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Sunday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the phone conversation, Bayramov expressed deep regret over an explosion in Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue. He expressed condolences in connection with those who died as a result of the explosion and wished the injured the swiftest possible recovery. The minister noted that Azerbaijan always stands by Türkiye and shares its grief and happiness.

Cavusoglu, in turn, thanked Bayramov for the condolences and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's support to Türkiye.

News.Az