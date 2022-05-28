Azerbaijani, Turkish leaders meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a meeting.

The sides noted that bilateral friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are successfully developing in all areas. They expressed confidence that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to further strengthening of the bilateral ties.

During the conversation, the sides described the fact that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were together on 28 May - the Independence Day as a symbol of brotherhood.

The heads of state stressed the importance of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival held in Baku and described this event as a good sign of the high-level relations.

They underlined that the bilateral cooperation will continue to expand, and discussed issues related to prospects for the bilateral ties.

Then, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva had dinner with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan.

News.Az