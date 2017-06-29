Azerbaijani, Turkish military intelligence officers meet in Baku
A meeting was held in Baku on Thursday between military intelligence officers of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Defense Ministry told APA.
The parties discussed a joint plan in the field of military intelligence between the two countries, prospects for cooperation, exchange of information, regional and cyber security, organizing mutual meetings of specialists, conducting exercises, and other issues of mutual interest.
