Azerbaijani Volunteer wins Westminster Community Awards 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Westminster Community Awards - nomination for someone special.

The nomination recognizes the work of someone who changes lives through volunteering and is being nominated for a Community Award.

Ulviyya Taghizade is the volunteer of "Hear Woman Gar Gar Foundation", founder of "Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK", Dance to Music Instructor-Volunteer, Cancer Research Runner, HSA PTA (Hallfield Primary School London) Associated Committee Member, DSCL Diplomatic Spouses Club London Committee Member, Westminster Active Award 2017 Nominee. She was nominated and consequently won the Westminster Community Award as the "Inspirational Award of 2018".

The Westminster Community Award is a chance to thank local champions for the time they spend helping others or improving their local area. The shortlisted people and organisations are invited to an awards ceremony in central London.

Ulviyya Taghizade is a volunteer who has inspired others (including her peers and/or people she volunteers for), to overcome obstacles or gone beyond the call of duty.

"I never "limited" my life by boundaries of Diplomatic circle only, there is a vibrant, inspirational, multicultural atmosphere of the comunity I live in, I work in, I study in, I volunteer for. All people around me, my neighbors, my work colleagues, my fellow diplomatic spouses, my dance to music group, the "Shotokan Karate Fitness" Academy I am training in, The Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK group, One Westminster Charity, Hear Woman Gar Gar Foundation are those who became my inspiration! Each one of those and far beyond the list, is my precious teacher. I learn from people around me and become a better version of myself."

"Westminster Community gave me the chance to volunteer for those in need, I will never forget how the whole community united after the Grenfell tower fire, I will never forget how World Olympic Champion Mo Farah came to support the Daily Mile at Hallfield Primary School I work at, I will never forget the Parliamentary Week 2017 and the group of children I took to the UK Parliament and their eyes when they saw the real debates. I will work harder for my community! Thank You Westminster for embracing me and my work!" said Ulviyya Taghizade in her exclusive interview to News.Az.

News.Az



News.Az