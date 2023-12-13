Azerbaijani weightlifter triumphs with double gold and silver at 2023 IWF Grand Prix II

Azerbaijani weightlifter triumphs with double gold and silver at 2023 IWF Grand Prix II

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli has captured two gold medals and one silver at the 2023 IWF Grand Prix II held in Doha, Qatar.

Dadashbayli claimed victory in the men’s 109kg category by lifting 176kg in the snatch event. He also clinched a silver medal in the clean and jerk event with a lift of 212kg.

Dadashbayli`s total lift of 388 kg (176kg in snatch+212kg in clean and jerk) earned him the title of the tournament.

News.Az