Azerbaijani weightlifter wins three bronze medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijani weightlifter Nuray Abilova earned an impressive three bronze medals in the women’s 48kg category at the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

Abilova lifted 65kg in the snatch event, followed up with a strong 79kg in the clean and jerk, cementing her third-place finish in both individual events, News.Az reports citing local media.

Her combined effort of 144kg across the two movements was enough to earn her a third and final bronze medal in the overall total.


